Mansfield Town fans watch the Carabao Cup first round match against Derby County.

See who you can pick out in our fans gallery from Mansfield Town v Derby County

Mansfield Town slipped out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle after a 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:00 pm

The Stags also ended up with 10 men after the late dismissal of Jordan Bowery.

But they were applauded from the field for their gutsy display against a powerful Rams outfit in a game that saw a wealth of chances and Stags twice hit the bar, have an effort cleared off the line and both clubs have goals disallowed for offside.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the fans enjoying the occasion ahead of kick-off

Mansfield Town v Derby County

Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town v Derby County

Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town v Derby County

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Mansfield fans watch the Carabao Cup first round match against Derby County FC at the One Call Stadium Photo Credit Chris HOLLOWAY / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield fans watch the Carabao Cup first round match against Derby County FC at the One Call Stadium

Photo: Chris Holloway

