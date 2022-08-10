The Stags also ended up with 10 men after the late dismissal of Jordan Bowery.
But they were applauded from the field for their gutsy display against a powerful Rams outfit in a game that saw a wealth of chances and Stags twice hit the bar, have an effort cleared off the line and both clubs have goals disallowed for offside.
Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the fans enjoying the occasion ahead of kick-off
1. Mansfield Town v Derby County
2. Mansfield Town v Derby County
3. Mansfield Town v Derby County
4. Mansfield fans watch the Carabao Cup first round match against Derby County FC at the One Call Stadium
