And they will be looking for a repeat show when Stags face Swindon at home this weekend.

Back in 2022, our match photographer Chris Holloway captured these fans in the stands ahead of kick-off

Check out our gallery and tag in anyone that you know.

Get all the latest Stags news.

1 . Stags fans ahead of kick-off Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags fans ahead of kick-off Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags fans ahead of kick-off Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Stags fans ahead of kick-off Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales