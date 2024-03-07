Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town.Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town.
See who can you spot in our Mansfield Town v Swindon fans gallery from January 2022

Stags fans were treated to another fine display from their side as they secured all the points against Swindon back in January 2022.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Jan 2022, 12:01 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 12:14 GMT

And they will be looking for a repeat show when Stags face Swindon at home this weekend.

Back in 2022, our match photographer Chris Holloway captured these fans in the stands ahead of kick-off

Check out our gallery and tag in anyone that you know.

Get all the latest Stags news.

1. Stags fans ahead of kick-off

Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Stags fans ahead of kick-off

Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Stags fans ahead of kick-off

Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Stags fans ahead of kick-off

Mansfield Town's faces in the crowd against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway

