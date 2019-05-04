See our gallery of photos from Mansfield Town's crucial defeat at MK Dons
It was a frustrating day for Mansfield Town as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at MK Dons on Saturday and missed out on an automatic promotion place.
Check out our gallery of photos from the afternoon's action, courtesy of Gareth Williams and Anne Shelley.
Stags players on the pitch before the game.
David Flitcroft pre-match
There was optimism ahead of the game.
Stags staff before the game.
