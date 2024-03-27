Mansfield were beaten 2-1 by the Red Dragons back in November.

The two sides lock horns again on Good Friday in a huge promotion battle at the top of League Two.

Here we take a look back at these pictures from the stands last year. Take a look and see if you or your friends are included.

Get all the latest pre and post game news over the Easter weekend here.

1 . Stags 1 Wrexham 2 Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

