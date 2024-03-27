Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.
See if you're pictured in this gallery of Mansfield Town at the game with Wrexham earlier this season

Stags owe Wrexham one after their FA Cup defeat earlier this season.
Mansfield were beaten 2-1 by the Red Dragons back in November.

The two sides lock horns again on Good Friday in a huge promotion battle at the top of League Two.

Here we take a look back at these pictures from the stands last year. Take a look and see if you or your friends are included.

Get all the latest pre and post game news over the Easter weekend here.

1. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris Holloway:Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

