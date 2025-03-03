Mansfield left the Pirelli Stadium with a 1-1 draw and a valuable point the last time the clubs played back in March.

Ryan Sweeney – then playing for Albion – scored an own goal in front of the Stags fans to ensure a share of the spoils.

But the wait for a win went on after Lucas Akins failed from the penalty spot in the final moments.

Here we look at just some of the Stags fans who saw the drama unfold.

1 . Burton 1 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

