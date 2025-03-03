Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.placeholder image
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

See if you - or someone you know - is pictured in this gallery from the last time Mansfield Town travelled to Burton Albion

Stags will kick off the 2025/26 season at Burton Albion on August 2nd following the release of the EFL fixtures today.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST

Mansfield left the Pirelli Stadium with a 1-1 draw and a valuable point the last time the clubs played back in March.

Ryan Sweeney – then playing for Albion – scored an own goal in front of the Stags fans to ensure a share of the spoils.

But the wait for a win went on after Lucas Akins failed from the penalty spot in the final moments.

Here we look at just some of the Stags fans who saw the drama unfold.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

1. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

2. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

3. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

4. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EFLMansfieldAlbion
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice