See if you know anyone who watched Mansfield Town's brilliant fightback against Port Vale in 2019

Stags sent the fans home pretty happy on Boxing Day 2019 after a brilliant fightback against Port Vale.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:21 pm

Mansfield trailed 2-0 in the 81st minute before Nicky Maynard and CJ Hamilton ensured a 2-2 draw with some late drama.

Here’s our fans gallery from that day. Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news here, including full pre and post match coverage for Tuesday night’s trip to Vale Park.

1. Mansfield Town v Port Vale - 26/12/19

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

2. Mansfield Town v Port Vale - 26/12/19

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

3. Mansfield Town v Port Vale - 26/12/19

Some of the Stags fans who watched Mansfield draw with Port Vale.

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

4. Mansfield Town v Port Vale - 26/12/19,

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

