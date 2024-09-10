Some of the Mansfield fans who travelled to see their side draw 1-1 at Northampton on 13th April 2019.placeholder image
See if you know anyone in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans enjoying away days against Cambridge United and Northampton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:57 BST
Our latest Mansfield Town fans gallery takes us back a few seasons and a couple of away days.

The first set of images picks out a few of those that watched on Mansfield played out a 0-0 draw at Cambridge on January 13 2018.

Our second bunch of fans in the stands pics goes back to the 1-1 draw at Northampton on 13th April 2019.

Stags hit the front that day through Mal Benning on 11 minutes before Sam Foley pegged them back on 69 minutes.

You can get more Mansfield Town news, here.

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018.

1. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018.

2. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

2. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

3. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

3. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

4. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

