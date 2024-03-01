News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.

See if you know anyone in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans at gamess with Carlisle United and Middlesborough

This gallery takes us back to Mansfield Town fans against Carlisle United and Middlesborough.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Dec 2021, 12:26 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 09:11 GMT

Stags picked up a 1-0 victory over Carlisle United in December 2021 to boost their promotion hopes.

But they exited the FA Cup a few weeks later at the hands of Middlesborough.

Here we look at just some of the fans who were at those games. Take a look and see if you or someone you know has made the cut.

Get the latest Stags news each week here.

Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.

1. Do you know anyone here?

Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.

2. Do you know anyone here?

Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.

3. Do you know anyone here?

Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd.

4. Do you know anyone here?

Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Stags