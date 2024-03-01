Stags picked up a 1-0 victory over Carlisle United in December 2021 to boost their promotion hopes.
But they exited the FA Cup a few weeks later at the hands of Middlesborough.
Here we look at just some of the fans who were at those games. Take a look and see if you or someone you know has made the cut.
Get the latest Stags news each week here.
1. Do you know anyone here?
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Do you know anyone here?
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Do you know anyone here?
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Do you know anyone here?
Mansfield Fans at the match against Carlisle Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway