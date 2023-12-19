These are just some of the loyal band of Stags fans who made the gruelling trek to Sutton United in November 2021.

It saw Stags slip to a 2-0 defeat after facing a stronger Sutton side than their current outfit.

Mansfield will of course be expecting a different outcome this time around when they travel to London for their last away game of 2023.

Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face from two years ago, and get all the latest Stags news here

1 . Our faces in the crowd Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Our faces in the crowd Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Our faces in the crowd Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales