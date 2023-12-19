See if you know anyone in this gallery of loyal Mansfield Town fans who made the 340 mile round trip to Sutton United on a cold November night in 2021
These are just some of the loyal band of Stags fans who made the gruelling trek to Sutton United in November 2021.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Nov 2021, 12:00 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 09:58 GMT
Mansfield will of course be expecting a different outcome this time around when they travel to London for their last away game of 2023.
Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face from two years ago, and get all the latest Stags news here
1 / 4