Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaTravelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

See if you know anyone in this gallery of loyal Mansfield Town fans who made the 340 mile round trip to Sutton United on a cold November night back in 2021

These are just some of the loyal band of Stags fans who made the gruelling trek to Sutton United in November 2021.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Nov 2021, 12:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 07:52 GMT

It saw Stags slip to a 2-0 defeat after facing a stronger Sutton side than their current outfit.

It was sadly little reward for the band of fans who brazed the midweek motorway traffic and the costs to their pocket as they embarked on the 340 mile round trip.

Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get all the latest Stags news here

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

1. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

2. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

3. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

4. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsSutton UnitedSutton