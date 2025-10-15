Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaplaceholder image
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

See if you know anyone in this gallery of loyal Mansfield Town fans who made a 340 mile round trip to Sutton United on a cold November night in 2021

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
These are just some of the loyal band of Stags fans who made the gruelling trek to Sutton United in November 2021.

It saw Stags slip to a 2-0 defeat after facing a stronger Sutton side than their current outfit.

It was sadly little reward for the band of fans who braved the midweek motorway traffic and the costs to their pocket as they embarked on the 340 mile round trip.

Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get all the latest Stags news here

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

1. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

2. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

3. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

4. Our faces in the crowd

Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsSutton UnitedSutton
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice