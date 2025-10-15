It saw Stags slip to a 2-0 defeat after facing a stronger Sutton side than their current outfit.

It was sadly little reward for the band of fans who braved the midweek motorway traffic and the costs to their pocket as they embarked on the 340 mile round trip.

Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get all the latest Stags news here

1 . Our faces in the crowd Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Our faces in the crowd Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Our faces in the crowd Travelling Mansfield fans at Sutton Utd FC. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales