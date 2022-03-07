It’s 14 games unbeaten for soaring Mansfield with confidence understandably sky high.

For our latest retro gallery, we’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these faces in the crowd from the two games between the clubs in the 2018/19 season.

In August Stags left Tranmere with a battling 0-0 draw in the bag.

But it was a different story in the return fixture in January, when promotion-chasing Mansfield made light work of Rovers – winning 3-0 thanks to two goals from Jorge Grant and one from Tyler Walker.

Take a look and see who you can spot amongst these fans.

1. Tranmere Rovers 0 Mansfield Town 0 - Aug 2018 Stags fans watch their side draw 0-0 with Tranmere at Prenton Park in August 2018. Photo: Steve Flynn Photo Sales

2. Tranmere Rovers 0 Mansfield Town 0 - Aug 2018 Mansfield Town fan during the game: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Sky Bet League Two match Tranmere Rovers -V- Mansfield Town at Prenton Park, Birkenhead, Merseyside, England copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229 Photo: Steve Flynn Photo Sales

