Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.
Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.

See if you know anyone in these retro pictures from Mansfield Town's trip to Stevenage in Nov 2021

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Nov 2021, 12:01 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 09:56 BST
Mansfield Town’s fans enjoyed a 2-1 win at Stevenage back in November 2021.

Goals from John-Joe O’Toole and Ryan Stirk made it a good day for the travelling fans.

Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd?

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.

1. Mansfield fans at the Lamex Stadium

Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.

2. Mansfield fans at the Lamex Stadium

Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.

3. Mansfield fans at the Lamex Stadium

Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win.

4. Mansfield fans at the Lamex Stadium

Mansfield fans finally saw their side get a long-awaited away win. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:John-Joe O'TooleStags