See if you know anyone in our gallery of Mansfield Town fans from the draw with Stockport
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:01 BST
Mansfield Town fans saw their side battle to a fine 1-1 draw against Stockport County at the weekend.
The side were applauded off on full time after a wholehearted display successfully stiffled Stockport to pick up another valuable point.
Match photographer Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to take these pictures of just some of the near 7,000 Stags fans in attendance.
Take a look and see who you know.
Get the latest Stags news, here.
1. Stags 1 Stockport 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the encouraging 1-1 draw with Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 1 Stockport 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the encouraging 1-1 draw with Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 1 Stockport 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the encouraging 1-1 draw with Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 1 Stockport 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the encouraging 1-1 draw with Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.