Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

See if you know anyone amongst these Mansfield Town fans who made the trip to Oldham Athletic

These Stags fans are just some of the supporters who headed over to Oldham at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:01 pm

Mansfield ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win as they warmed up nicely for next weekend’s season-opener.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd, but do you know anyone?

Read Nigel Clough’s reaction here.

Get all the latest Stags news, here.

1. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
StagsMansfieldOldhamNigel Clough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3