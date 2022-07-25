See if you know anyone amongst these Mansfield Town fans who made the trip to Oldham Athletic

Mansfield ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win as they warmed up nicely for next weekend’s season-opener.
Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd, but do you know anyone?
Read Nigel Clough’s reaction here.
1. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Oldham Athletic 0 Stags 3
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.
Photo: Chris Holloway