Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.

See if you know any of these Mansfield Town fans enjoying the FA Cup win at Stevenage

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:02 BST
Stags returned to winning ways yesterday in the FA Cup at Stevenage.

Stephen McLaughlin hit the only goal of the game early in the second half to send Stags through to round three.

Here are some of our best pictures, courtesy of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Get the latest Stags news on our website each day.

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal

1. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal

2. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.

3. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal

4. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsStephen McLaughlin
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice