It was the highest-scoring League Two game since 2011 and equalled the club's all-time record league win from 1932.

It capped an amazing week in front of goal for Stags, following the drubbing of Forest Green Rovers at the weekend,

Take a look at these pictures of just some of the fans who saw it all unfold.

You can get full reaction to the stunning win, here.

1 . Stags 9 Harrogate 2 Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

