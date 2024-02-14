News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.
Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.

See if you have made the cut in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans enjoying big wins over Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town

Stags fans watched a game they will never forget last night after seeing their side hammer Harrogate Town 9-2.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:59 GMT

It was the highest-scoring League Two game since 2011 and equalled the club's all-time record league win from 1932.

It capped an amazing week in front of goal for Stags, following the drubbing of Forest Green Rovers at the weekend,

Take a look at these pictures of just some of the fans who saw it all unfold.

You can get full reaction to the stunning win, here.

Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.

1. Stags 9 Harrogate 2

Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.

2. Stags 9 Harrogate 2

Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.

3. Stags 9 Harrogate 2

Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.

4. Stags 9 Harrogate 2

Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate TownStagsLeague Two