Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford.placeholder image
Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford.

See if you have made it into our gallery of Mansfield Town fans watching pre-season get underway at Retford

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:01 BST
Dom Dwyer netted two excellent goals as Mansfield Town began their pre-season programme with a comfortable 6-0 win against non-league neighbours Retford United at Cannon Park.

There was a good turnout to see Stags return to action as Will Evans, Kyle McAdam, Elliott Hewitt and Aaron Lewis also got onto the scoresheet.

Here are just some of the fans who where there, taken through the lens of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Get more reaction – and the latest Stags news – here.

Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford.

1. Retford 0 Stags 6

Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford.

2. Retford 0 Stags 6

Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford.

3. Retford 0 Stags 6

Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford.

4. Retford 0 Stags 6

Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsWill EvansElliott Hewitt
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice