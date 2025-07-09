There was a good turnout to see Stags return to action as Will Evans, Kyle McAdam, Elliott Hewitt and Aaron Lewis also got onto the scoresheet.

Here are just some of the fans who where there, taken through the lens of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Get more reaction – and the latest Stags news – here.

1 . Retford 0 Stags 6 Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Retford 0 Stags 6 Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Retford 0 Stags 6 Mansfield Town got pre-season underway with a convincing win at Retford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales