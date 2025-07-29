These Harriers girls pose for a pic before racing. Does this bring back any memories for you?placeholder image
These Harriers girls pose for a pic before racing. Does this bring back any memories for you?

See if you feature in this eye-catching retro gallery of grassroots sport around Mansfeld and Ashfield from over the years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:14 BST
Mansfield and Ashfield has a great sports scene – it always has.

Whatever the sport there is a club for you no so very far away, offering leisure or competive sport as well as a great social environment.

Here we take a look at just some of the clubs which has been a part of our community and helped create so many magic memories.

Pictures include youth football around town, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield, Sherwood and Sutton Swimming Clubs – and more.

Take a look and see if you feature. We’d love to see your sporting snaps. Email stephen.thirkill@nationalworld,com if you have images you’d like to share.

Manor FC and Blidworth Welfare battle it out in the Chad Mansfield Youth Football League in 2013.

1. Manor FC v Blidworth Welfare - 2013

Manor FC and Blidworth Welfare battle it out in the Chad Mansfield Youth Football League in 2013. Photo: Mark Fear

Dresden Colts celebrate success in the 2003 Mansfield Youth League finals.

2. Mansfield Youth League - 2003

Dresden Colts celebrate success in the 2003 Mansfield Youth League finals. Photo: National World

Captain Trey Foster (12) with the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after winning 2-1 against Glapwell Gladiators in their Under 12 Division 2 final.

3. Mansfield Youth Football League

Captain Trey Foster (12) with the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after winning 2-1 against Glapwell Gladiators in their Under 12 Division 2 final. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers in April 2013.

4. Mansfield Chad Youth League - 2013

Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers in April 2013. Photo: Anne Shelley

