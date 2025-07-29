Whatever the sport there is a club for you no so very far away, offering leisure or competive sport as well as a great social environment.

Here we take a look at just some of the clubs which has been a part of our community and helped create so many magic memories.

Pictures include youth football around town, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield, Sherwood and Sutton Swimming Clubs – and more.

Take a look and see if you feature. We’d love to see your sporting snaps. Email stephen.thirkill@nationalworld,com if you have images you’d like to share.

1 . Manor FC v Blidworth Welfare - 2013 Manor FC and Blidworth Welfare battle it out in the Chad Mansfield Youth Football League in 2013. Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Youth League - 2003 Dresden Colts celebrate success in the 2003 Mansfield Youth League finals. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Youth Football League Captain Trey Foster (12) with the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after winning 2-1 against Glapwell Gladiators in their Under 12 Division 2 final. Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Chad Youth League - 2013 Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers in April 2013. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales