It secured a fourth straight win with Regan Hendy banging in a goal from that half-way line that will live long in the memory.

Will Evans and Luke Bolton added more goals - while the visitors finished with 10 men after Idris El Mizouni was sent off to compound their miserable afternoon.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough had high praise for two-goal Regan Hendry, especially for his sensational goal from the halfway line.

“To see it first of all and then to actually execute it and put it into the back of the net is a very difficult skill,” said Clough.

“You are seeing it happening more as goalkeepers are in a much more advanced position these days in open play. So if it does break the more intelligent players are having a crack."

Hendry added: “I won't deny it – it's probably the best goal I have scored and don't know if I will ever score another one like it.

“Obviously I won the ball in the middle of the park and then just thought why not? They were wide open in the middle of the park and there was a chance the goalie would be off his line.”

Here are just some of the fans who saw an afternoon to remember, captured by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

1 . Stags 4 Orient 1 Mansfield Town played some brilliant football on their way to drubbing Leyton Orient. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 4 Orient 1 Mansfield Town played some brilliant football on their way to drubbing Leyton Orient. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 4 Orient 1 Mansfield Town played some brilliant football on their way to drubbing Leyton Orient. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales