Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford.placeholder image
Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford.

See if you feature in our gallery of Mansfield Town fans watching last night's defeat to Oxford United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:08 BST
Stags slipped to a first pre-season defeat of the campaign against Oxford last night.

Tom Bradshaw gave Oxford the lead in the opening two minutes, a lead they held on to to secure a 1-0 win.

Despite the defeat boss Nigel Clough was happy with the test, saying: “Physically we gained an awful lot tonight and we were able to experiment and try one or two things as well. It was just unfortunate we picked up two or three knocks.”

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of the fans who watched the game. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Stags news here.

Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford.

1. Stags 0 Oxford 1

Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford.

2. Stags 0 Oxford 1

Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford.

3. Stags 0 Oxford 1

Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford.

4. Stags 0 Oxford 1

Tom Bradshaw's early goal sent Mansfield Town to defeat against Oxford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OxfordNigel Clough
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice