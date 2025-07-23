Tom Bradshaw gave Oxford the lead in the opening two minutes, a lead they held on to to secure a 1-0 win.
Despite the defeat boss Nigel Clough was happy with the test, saying: “Physically we gained an awful lot tonight and we were able to experiment and try one or two things as well. It was just unfortunate we picked up two or three knocks.”
Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of the fans who watched the game. Take a look and see who you know.
