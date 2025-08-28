Battling Stags exited the Carabao Cup after a plucky 2-0 defeat in front of a near 50,000 crowd as Everton fans flocked to see their new stadium.

Mansfield fans also travelled in great numbers to roar their team on.

Here are just some of those fans who headed over to Merseyside, taken by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Everton 2 Stags 0 Mansfield Town made Everton work hard for victory after a dogged defensive display.

Everton 2 Stags 0 Mansfield Fans at the Carabao Cup second round tie, Everton FC v Mansfield Town FC at the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium, 27 August 2025