We begin on March 8 with a draw at Stevenage before rounding off the away campaign with defeat at Birmingham City.

There’s plenty of pics here and you’re more than likely to know someone who features.

Give us your thoughts on the season gone – and the one ahead – via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

1 . Stevenage 1 Stags 1 Mansfield Town levelled nine minutes from time to rescue a draw at Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage 1 Stags 1 Mansfield Town levelled nine minutes from time to rescue a draw at Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stevenage 1 Stags 1 Mansfield Town levelled nine minutes from time to rescue a draw at Stevenage. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales