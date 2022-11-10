See if you can you spot a familiar face in this retro picture gallery from when Mansfield Town beat Sheffield Wednesday back in 2018
Our latest retro Stags gallery takes us back to July 2018 when the fans packed into the One Call Stadium to watch Mansfield beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.
Mal Benning and CJ Hamilton gave Stags a 2-0 lead before the Owls pulled one back.
It was a sign of some great football ahead from David Flitcroft’s side with Stags of coming desperately close to sealing promotion to League One.
Here are just some of the faces who were in the crowd that day.
Get all the latest Stags news, here.
Page 1 of 3