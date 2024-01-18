See if you can spot anyone you know in this retro gallery of Mansfield Town fans during away days at Scunthorpe United and Rochdale
Mansfield Town took more than 2,000 fans to Scunthorpe back in April 2022 as Stags crushed sinking Scunthorpe United 4-0.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2022, 12:01 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 10:17 GMT
It is a fixture that isn’t going to be a league game again any time soon.
The same can be said about games against Rochdale.
Here we take a look at some of the fans who headed to Scunthorpe, as well as Rochdale in March 2022.
Take a look and see who you can spot among them.
1 / 7