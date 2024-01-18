Mansfield Town took more than 2,000 fans to Scunthorpe back in April 2022 as Stags crushed sinking Scunthorpe United 4-0.

It is a fixture that isn’t going to be a league game again any time soon.

The same can be said about games against Rochdale.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who headed to Scunthorpe, as well as Rochdale in March 2022.

Take a look and see who you can spot among them.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

1 . Stags fans at Scunthorpe Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags fans at Scunthorpe Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in the big win at Scunthorpe United. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags fans at Scunthorpe Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in Saturday's big win at Scunthorpe United. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Stags fans at Scunthorpe Mansfield Town fans enjoying their day out in the big win at Scunthorpe United. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales