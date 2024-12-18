Nottingham Forest fans show their support during the Premier League match against Aston Villa.placeholder image
See if you can spot a Nottingham Forest fan you know in this gallery from games in the Premier League

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:17 BST
Our latest Forest gallery takes a look at some of the fans who have watched the side in the Premier League.

There’s plenty of faces amongst these pics and you, or someone you know, could very well be pictured.

The gallery includes home games against Villa, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Take a look and see who you know.

Forest fans hold scarves during the game against West Ham.

1. Forest v West Ham

Forest fans hold scarves during the game against West Ham. Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest fans celebrate.

2. Forest v Villa

Nottingham Forest fans celebrate. Photo: Getty

A Nottingham Forest fan wearing a Christmas hat looks on prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

3. Forest v Villa

A Nottingham Forest fan wearing a Christmas hat looks on prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest fans show their support during the Premier League match against Aston Villa.

4. Forest v Villa

Nottingham Forest fans show their support during the Premier League match against Aston Villa. Photo: Getty Images

