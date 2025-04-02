Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.
Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.

See if you can spot a Mansfield Town fan you know watching last night's defeat to Charlton Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Stags slipped to defeat against promotion-chasing Charlton last night despite a battling display.

Tyreece Campbell scored the winner with 16 minutes to go as Charlton made it seven wins from their last eight games.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some the Stags fans who watched the game. Take a look and see who you might know.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.

1. Stags 1 Charlton 2

Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.

2. Stags 1 Charlton 2

Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.

3. Stags 1 Charlton 2

Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat.

4. Stags 1 Charlton 2

Battling Mansfield Town pushed Charlton hard before slipping to defeat. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Charlton
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice