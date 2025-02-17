Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.
Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.

See if you can spot a Mansfield Town fan you know in the away end at Blackpool

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Stags fans saw their side finally stop the rot after a 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

But it didn’t deliver the win they craved for after Stags threw away a 3-1 lead at the seaside.

Here are just some of those fans who made the trip to Blackpool. Take a look and see who you know.

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool. Photo: Pic : Chris Holloway : Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool. Photo: Pic : Chris Holloway : Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool. Photo: Pic : Chris Holloway : Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool.

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, 15 Feb 2025 Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town ended a run of seven straight defeats with a draw at Blackpool. Photo: Pic : Chris Holloway : Chris and Jeanette Holloway

