See if you can spot a Mansfield Town fan you know from the defeat to Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:05 BST
It was disappointment for Stags fans at the weekend after a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol Rovers.

Luke McCormick scored a second-half winner as Mansfield tasted back-to-back defeats in League One for the first time.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of the fans who were there in this gallery. Take a look and see who you know.

Read our preview for Wycombe v Stags here, as well as plenty more.

1. Stags 0 Bristol Rovers 1

2. Stags 0 Bristol Rovers 1

3. Stags 0 Bristol Rovers 1

4. Stags 0 Bristol Rovers 1

