Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers.

See if you can spot a Mansfield Town fan you know at Bolton Wanderers last night

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 12:21 BST
It was a frustrating journey home for the Stags fans who made the trek to Bolton last night.

They watched their side chuck away what would have been a brilliant win after conceding three times in the final 15 minutes to lose 3-1.

The game turned against Stags after Hiram Boateng picked up a second booking on 70 minutes.

Here are just some of the Stags fans who watched the game, courtesy of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

1. Bolton 3 Stags 1

Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Bolton 3 Stags 1

Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Bolton 3 Stags 1

Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Bolton 3 Stags 1

Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

