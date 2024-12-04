They watched their side chuck away what would have been a brilliant win after conceding three times in the final 15 minutes to lose 3-1.
The game turned against Stags after Hiram Boateng picked up a second booking on 70 minutes.
Here are just some of the Stags fans who watched the game, courtesy of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.
1. Bolton 3 Stags 1
Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Bolton 3 Stags 1
Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Bolton 3 Stags 1
Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Bolton 3 Stags 1
Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway