A 2-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday kept magic Mansfield’s brilliant start to the season going, thanks to a brace from Will Evans.
Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these images of just some of the fans who were there.
1. Stags 2 Blackpool 0
A Will Evans double helped Mansfield Town make it five League One wins in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
