See if you can spot a familiar face in this gallery of Mansfield Town fans watching games from March onwards

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Our latest Stags fans gallery looks at the final games of the season.

The gallery starts with draw at Burton on 1st march, going up to the final game of the season at home to Exeter.

It was quite some season with many memories created. Here are some of the fans who watched the run-in, through the lens of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

1. Burton 1 Stags 1

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

2. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

3. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

4. Burton 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

