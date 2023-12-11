A big crowd watched Mansfield boost their promotion hopes with a 2-0 victory over Crawley Town on 23rd April 2022.

Goals from Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins wrapped up three points to send the fans home happy.

And Nigel Clough’s side – and the fans – will be hoping for more of the same when they head to Crawley this weekend.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these faces in the crowd ahead of kick-off.

Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

You can get more Stags news, here.

1 . Stags v Crawley Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags v Crawley Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags v Crawley Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales