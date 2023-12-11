News you can trust since 1952
Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways

See if you can spot a familiar face in this fans gallery from Mansfield Town's win over Crawley Town last year

A big crowd watched Mansfield boost their promotion hopes with a 2-0 victory over Crawley Town on 23rd April 2022.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Apr 2022, 12:01 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT

Goals from Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins wrapped up three points to send the fans home happy.

And Nigel Clough’s side – and the fans – will be hoping for more of the same when they head to Crawley this weekend.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these faces in the crowd ahead of kick-off.

Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways.

1. Stags v Crawley

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways.

2. Stags v Crawley

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways.

3. Stags v Crawley

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways.

4. Stags v Crawley

Stags fans watch their team return to winning ways. Photo: Chris Holloway

