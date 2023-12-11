See if you can spot a familiar face in this fans gallery from Mansfield Town's win over Crawley Town last year
A big crowd watched Mansfield boost their promotion hopes with a 2-0 victory over Crawley Town on 23rd April 2022.
Goals from Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins wrapped up three points to send the fans home happy.
And Nigel Clough’s side – and the fans – will be hoping for more of the same when they head to Crawley this weekend.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these faces in the crowd ahead of kick-off.
Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.
