Mansfield were beaten 2-1 by the play-off chasers, but it could have been very different if they had taken their chances.

Will Evans missed an open goal from seven yards and Nigel Clough described the defeat as a missed opportunity.

“This was a huge missed opportunity, especially in the first half where we had by far the better of it and the situations with no one having the real conviction to go and get us a goal,” said Clough.

“That is now two narrow defeats in a row against top six sides, ex-Premier League sides, and we just need that little extra and that bit of belief.

“Our general football and 80 or 90 per cent of what we are doing is very good indeed. It is just that final bit."

Here are just sone of the Stags fans who headed up to Yorkshire for the game. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Huddersfield 2 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans watched their side miss too many chances on their way to defeat at Huddersfield. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

