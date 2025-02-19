Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.
Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.

See if you can spot a familiar face in our gallery of Mansfield Town fans from last night's defeat to Lincoln City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST
The long wait to see their side win goes on for Stags fans after a 3-0 defeat against Lincoln on Tuesday night.

The Imps struck two late goals to put an unfair tint to the scoreline. But Stags are now without a win in nine League Two games as their struggles go on.

The game was watched by another big crowd with photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway taking pictures of just some of the fans in the stands. Take a look here and see who you can spot.

Get match reaction – and the latest Stags news – here.

Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.

1. Stags 0 Lincoln City 3

Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.

2. Stags 0 Lincoln City 3

Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.

3. Stags 0 Lincoln City 3

Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on.

4. Stags 0 Lincoln City 3

Mansfield Town slipped to another defeat as their poor form goes on. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsLincoln CityLincolnLeague Two
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice