See if you can spot a familiar face in our gallery of Mansfield Town fans at Reading

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:22 GMT
Mansfield Town fans ended a very memorable 2024 with a trip to Reading.

It was a year with began with a 2-0 win at Stockport County, but ended with a battling 2-1 defeat in Berkshire.

Here are just some of the Stags fans who made the journey south to support the side. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Reading 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended 2024 with defeat at Reading. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Reading 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended 2024 with defeat at Reading. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Reading 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended 2024 with defeat at Reading. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Reading 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended 2024 with defeat at Reading. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

