Some of the Stags fans who made the long trip to Exeter City to see Mansfield's 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

See if you can spot a familiar face from when Mansfield Town faced Swindon Town in 2018 and Exeter City in 2019

This Stags retro fans gallery takes us back to away days at Exeter City and Swindon Town.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 7:54 am

Mansfield’s fans were rewarded for the long journey to Exeter with a brilliant 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

Braces from CJ Hamilton and Tyler Walker was enough to wrap up three points as Stags pushed for promotion.

But it was a different story in the fixture with Swindon in February 2018 when a single goal from Matthew Taylor sent Mansfield home with defeat.

1. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 2019

Some of the Stags fans who made the long trip to Exeter City to see Mansfield's 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

2. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 2019

Some of the Stags fans who made the long trip to Exeter City to see Mansfield's 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

3. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 2019

Some of the Stags fans who made the long trip to Exeter City to see Mansfield's 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

4. Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 2019

Some of the Stags fans who made the long trip to Exeter City to see Mansfield's 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

