See if you are pictured playing junior football in Mansfield and Ashfield - including Chad Youth League cup finals at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium
The majority of pictures are taking from the Chad Youth League and some of cracking games from down the years, including cup finals played at the One Call Stadium.
But we have also have pictures from much further back, including the 1968 Mansfield Ladybrook Junior School football team and the 1971 Mansfield Berry Hill Junior School football team.
If you’ve ever played for a junior team in our area, or you have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.
