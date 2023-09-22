News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFCStags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC
Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC

See if you are pictured in this Mansfield Town v Barrow fans gallery from last season

Mansfield Town fans watched their side blow a two goal lead in a 3-2 defeat at home to Barrow this weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jan 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 07:37 BST

Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture just some of the fans in the crowd.

Check out this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

1. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

2. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

3. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

4. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stags