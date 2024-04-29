See if you are pictured in the bumper Mansfield Town following at Barrow

Stags fans ended the season with a long trek to Barrow.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw.Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw.
Just under 1,000 fans headed to Cumbria to see the 1-1 draw which confirmed Stags in third and Barrow missing out on the play-offs.

Chris and Jeanette Holloway also made the long journey and took these pictures.

