Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some of the fans who saw the win.
Get more Stags news here every day.
1. Stags 2 Rotherham 1
Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 2 Rotherham 1
Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 2 Rotherham 1
Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 2 Rotherham 1
Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway