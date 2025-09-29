Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham.placeholder image
See if you are in our gallery of Mansfield Town fans watching the win over Rotherham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner to send the Stags fans home happy on Saturday.

It clinched a 2-1 win over struggling Rotherham as Mansfield returned to winning ways.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some of the fans who saw the win.

1. Stags 2 Rotherham 1

Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 2 Rotherham 1

Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 2 Rotherham 1

Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 2 Rotherham 1

Dom Dwyer hit a dramatic 90th minute winner as Mansfield Town got the better of Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

