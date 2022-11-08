See if you agree with this picture gallery rating every single Mansfield Town player this season - with just two players scoring sevens
Oli Hawkins has been the standout player for Stags this season.
That is according to the whoscored.com website, which rates Hawkins above George Lapslie as the club’s best player this campaign.
They are the only players to be given 7’s with the rest of the players given a variety of 6’s.
