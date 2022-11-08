News you can trust since 1952
Oli Hawkins has shone for Mansfield Town this season and is rated as the best player so far this campaign by one national website.

See if you agree with this picture gallery rating every single Mansfield Town player this season - with just two players scoring sevens

Oli Hawkins has been the standout player for Stags this season.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 9:27am

That is according to the whoscored.com website, which rates Hawkins above George Lapslie as the club’s best player this campaign.

They are the only players to be given 7’s with the rest of the players given a variety of 6’s.

We’d love to hear how you would rate the players so far this season and what you think of these ratings. Let us know on our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

1. Oli Hawkins

7.38

Photo: Pete Norton

2. George Lapslie

7.01

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Stephen McLaughlin

6.93

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Riley Harbottle

6.90

Photo: Chris Holloway

StagsGeorge Lapslie
