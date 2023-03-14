News you can trust since 1952
See if you agree with this Mansfield Town dream team - as selected by Chad reader

This is Mansfield Town’s ‘dream team,’ according to Chad reader David Graham.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

The eleven features club legends Sandy Pate, Kevin Bird and Rod Arnold as well as others from a golden time for the club in the 1970’s.

Take a look at this team and give us your verdict.

Get more Stags new, including build-up and reaction to tonight’s game at Northampton, here.

1. Rod Arnold

With 513 first-team appearances for Mansfield 440 in the league, he is the holder of the club's all-time appearance record. He was a member of the Mansfield teams that won the Fourth Division title in 1975 and the Third Division championship in 1977. Photo: Chad

2. Sandy Pate

Pate, who joined Stags in October 1967, was a member of the Mansfield side that beat West Ham United 3-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1969 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history. He won the fourth and third division titles and played 413 times for Stags. Photo: Chad

3. George Foster

Foster joined Mansfield Town on a free transfer in summer 1983, going on to play 373 times He was captain during Stags' Wembley win in 1987. Foster was appointed player-manager in February 1989, and led the club to promotion out of the Fourth Division in 1991/92. Photo: Chad

4. Kevin Bird

In his eleven seasons at Field Mill, Bird played 450 first-team games, placing him fourth on Mansfield's all-time appearance list. He was a member of the Mansfield teams that won the Division Four title in 1974–75, and the Division Three title two years later. Photo: Chad

