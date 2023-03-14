See if you agree with this Mansfield Town dream team - as selected by Chad reader

This is Mansfield Town’s ‘dream team,’ according to Chad reader David Graham.
The eleven features club legends Sandy Pate, Kevin Bird and Rod Arnold as well as others from a golden time for the club in the 1970’s.
Take a look at this team and give us your verdict.
1. Rod Arnold
With 513 first-team appearances for Mansfield 440 in the league, he is the holder of the club's all-time appearance record. He was a member of the Mansfield teams that won the Fourth Division title in 1975 and the Third Division championship in 1977. Photo: Chad
2. Sandy Pate
Pate, who joined Stags in October 1967, was a member of the Mansfield side that beat West Ham United 3-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1969 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history. He won the fourth and third division titles and played 413 times for Stags. Photo: Chad
3. George Foster
Foster joined Mansfield Town on a free transfer in summer 1983, going on to play 373 times He was captain during Stags' Wembley win in 1987. Foster was appointed player-manager in February 1989, and led the club to promotion out of the Fourth Division in 1991/92. Photo: Chad
4. Kevin Bird
In his eleven seasons at Field Mill, Bird played 450 first-team games, placing him fourth on Mansfield's all-time appearance list. He was a member of the Mansfield teams that won the Division Four title in 1974–75, and the Division Three title two years later. Photo: Chad