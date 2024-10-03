Mansfield Town forward Lee Gregory is League One's top scorer with six goals so far this season.Mansfield Town forward Lee Gregory is League One's top scorer with six goals so far this season.
See if you agree with Mansfield Town writer Stephen Thirkill's League One team of the season so far - featuring Blackpool, Birmingham City and Lincoln City stars

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 11:41 GMT
It’s not been easy, but we’ve had a good think and selected this side for League One’s team of the season so far.

It was a tough selection process with a number of players already standing out around the league after the opening games.

But we have narrowed it down and come up with this team, based on a 4-4-2 formation.

It is a team which features two Stags players who have played key roles at both ends of the pitch in Mansfield’s great start to the season.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

And you can get all the latest Stags news, here.

Position: Keeper Club: Mansfield Town

1. Christy Pym

Position: Keeper Club: Mansfield Town Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Position: Right-back Club: Wrexham

2. Ryan Barnett

Position: Right-back Club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Charlton Athletic

3. Lloyd Jones

Position: Central defender Club: Charlton Athletic Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Lincoln City

4. Paudie O'Connor

Position: Central defender Club: Lincoln City Photo: Getty Images

