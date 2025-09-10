Just over 1,100 Stags fans watched the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town in the Vertu Trophy.placeholder image
See if someone you know features in our fans gallery from Mansfield Town v Harrogate

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:26 BST
Just over 1,100 Stags fans watched the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town last night.

The visitors got off to a dream start after winning a penalty within the first minute.

They defended strongly to keep that lead in tact and leave Stags frustrated.

If you were then you might feature in our fans gallery from the game. Take a look here and see who you know.

1. Stags 0 Harrogate Town 1

Just over 1,100 Stags fans watched the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town in the Vertu Trophy. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 0 Harrogate Town 1

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 0 Harrogate Town 1

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 0 Harrogate Town 1

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

