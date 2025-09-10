The visitors got off to a dream start after winning a penalty within the first minute.
They defended strongly to keep that lead in tact and leave Stags frustrated.
If you were then you might feature in our fans gallery from the game.
1. Stags 0 Harrogate Town 1
Just over 1,100 Stags fans watched the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town in the Vertu Trophy. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
