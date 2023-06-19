See how many of these players you can remember from Mansfield Town's 2011/12 squad

2 . Rhys Day

Rhys Day of course made his name at Stags for his first spell between 2003 and 2006. He played nine more times for the club during a second spell between 2010 and 2012. He retired from the game at the end of the 2011/12 season at the age of 29 because of series of knee injuries that kept him out of the team for a 16-month period. Photo: National World