We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you some of the faces who played for Stags more than 20 years ago.
Some will be very familiar to fans, but some perhaps are not so well remembered.
Take a look at this gallery of past players from the 2000/01 season and give your memory a little test.
1. 20 Sep 2000: Stuart Hicks of Mansfield Town tangles with James Beattie of Southampton in the second round, first leg, of The Worthington Cup played at The Dell in Southampton. Mandatory Credit: Julian Herbert/ALLSPORT
Stuart Hicks tangles with James Beattie of Southampton in the second round, first leg, of The Worthington Cup played at The Dell in Southampton.
Photo: Julian Herbert
2. Bobby Mimms
Bobby Mimms played 45 times for Stags during this season following his top flight career with Spurs and Everton.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Stuart Hicks
Stuart Hicks joined from Chester and played 25 times for Stags between 2000 and 2002. He left to join Hucknall Town.
Photo: Julian Herbert
4. John Andrews
John Andrews made 38 appearances for Stags between 1999 and 2002. He left to join Cork City.
Photo: Julian Herbert