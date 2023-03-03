News you can trust since 1952
See how many of these Mansfield Town players you can recognise from the 2000/01 season - picture gallery

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you some of the faces who played for Stags more than 20 years ago.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Some will be very familiar to fans, but some perhaps are not so well remembered.

Take a look at this gallery of past players from the 2000/01 season and give your memory a little test.

1. 20 Sep 2000: Stuart Hicks of Mansfield Town tangles with James Beattie of Southampton in the second round, first leg, of The Worthington Cup played at The Dell in Southampton. Mandatory Credit: Julian Herbert/ALLSPORT

Stuart Hicks tangles with James Beattie of Southampton in the second round, first leg, of The Worthington Cup played at The Dell in Southampton.

Photo: Julian Herbert

2. Bobby Mimms

Bobby Mimms played 45 times for Stags during this season following his top flight career with Spurs and Everton.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stuart Hicks

Stuart Hicks joined from Chester and played 25 times for Stags between 2000 and 2002. He left to join Hucknall Town.

Photo: Julian Herbert

4. John Andrews

John Andrews made 38 appearances for Stags between 1999 and 2002. He left to join Cork City.

Photo: Julian Herbert

Stags