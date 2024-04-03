Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hewitt had been out for 11 months with a serious knee injury before last weekend when his comeback game at Wrexham ended inside two minutes as he was flattened by a James McClean tackle that saw his opponent booked.

Hewitt said: “Wrexham are sort of my local team.

“That was the closest team to me growing up, so that was my target when I saw the fixtures come out – to get back fit for that game. And I managed that – for two minutes, but then it was cut short.

Mansfield Town defender Elliott Hewitt gets in an early tackle against Wrexham AFC at the STōK Cae Ras, 29 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It wasn't the best of starts to be fair.

“The ball was probably there for him to try to win it. He was a bit late but there wasn't much I could do about it really.

“It was frustrating. I broke my nose last year and it was all right to put things up there to try to stop the bleeding and carry on.

“But this fourth official was a bit strict and he wouldn't let me back on with a tissue to try to stop the bleeding.

“I needed stitches which were going to take another 10 minutes and obviously we didn't want to play that long with 10 men, so I had to come off.”

On his long fight back from injury, he said: “It has been tough – boring and a bit lonely. But I had to do it.

“The staff have all been really good to me, given me good care and, hopefully, it's now behind me.

“It's been a long road to recovery but pretty straightforward – I didn't have any major setbacks and hit all my targets in time.

“I had a few non-contact training sessions first and it was really good to be back out there again.

“Then I played two reserve games and my knee hasn't worried me while I have been playing in them. The injury has not come into my mind, I just keep it at the back of my mind.”

Hewitt has spent the season as a Stags fan and could now play a crucial role in getting the club over the promotion line.

“I have been buzzing and as happy as anyone that the lads are flying,” he said..

“I have been to every home game and it's been a pleasure to watch.

“Obviously I want to be out there playing, but it has been amazing to watch.

“We need to get a win on the board now with not many games left. It's very tight at the top and we need to do what we can.

“We just have to continue what the lads have been doing all season and get as many wins as we can.