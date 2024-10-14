Second Armchair Club grant for rising athletics star Brandon Lee
The first grant was in January 2023, since when Brandon has gone on to represent GB at junior level in an international competition in Loughborough.
The Mansfield Harriers member is now ranked No.1 in the U20 triple jump in the UK.
Brandon is also the Midland Indoor Champion in his age group and went on to win the National Indoor Championships in February too.
In the outdoor season, Brandon has made his mark by winning the English Schools Championships as well as the Outdoor National Championships.
He now commutes to London once a week to train with a top UK coach and this latest £500 grant will help meet transport costs and enable Brandon to pay competition entry fees as well as accommodation costs for events, and training equipment.
